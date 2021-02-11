Analysts Anticipate Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.31).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNIT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

UNIT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,860,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,206. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Uniti Group during the third quarter worth about $215,712,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,575,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,077,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,998,000 after buying an additional 4,077,172 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Uniti Group by 536.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 546,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 460,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,011,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,454,000 after acquiring an additional 402,678 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

