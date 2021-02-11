Analysts Anticipate Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) will report ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.40) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 58,887 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSS opened at $3.40 on Monday. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $61.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.27.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

