Analysts Anticipate Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) will report ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.40) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 58,887 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSS opened at $3.40 on Monday. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $61.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.27.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.