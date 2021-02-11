Analysts Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Announce $0.43 EPS

Analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.39. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 518,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,161 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 146.5% during the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 431,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 256,580 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

SBRA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.07. 1,267,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

