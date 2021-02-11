Analysts Anticipate Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.53 Billion

Analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will post sales of $2.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion. Altice USA reported sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year sales of $9.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $9.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.06.

Shares of ATUS opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 210.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,074,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641,323 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,057,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,489,000 after buying an additional 720,171 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after buying an additional 1,465,601 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 4,194,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,055,000 after buying an additional 199,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,189,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,934,000 after buying an additional 553,781 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

