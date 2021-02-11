Ampleforth (AMPL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $26.97 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $407.78 million and approximately $26.97 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00003156 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00059453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.24 or 0.01146088 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00055753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006379 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00029768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,478.58 or 0.05567293 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00020347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00045852 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00033000 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 481,457,487 coins and its circulating supply is 290,263,465 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

