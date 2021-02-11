Amoveo Price Tops $91.10 on Top Exchanges (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, Amoveo has traded up 216.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Amoveo coin can now be bought for approximately $91.10 or 0.00190144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amoveo has a market cap of $6.20 million and approximately $6,821.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

Amoveo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

