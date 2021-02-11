Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 21.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $202,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 28,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $428,906.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,400.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,500 shares of company stock worth $1,777,016 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amkor Technology from $11.40 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

