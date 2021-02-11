Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Increased by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN opened at $238.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.43. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.