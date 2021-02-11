Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in Amgen by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $236.34. The stock had a trading volume of 65,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,650. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.