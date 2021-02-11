AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stake Increased by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth about $1,180,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,190. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $112.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.10.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

