American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Downgraded by Sidoti

Sidoti cut shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $662.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. American Software has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $21.48.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.91 million. American Software had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Software will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $104,838.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,874.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $524,743.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,190.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,038 shares of company stock valued at $632,838 in the last ninety days. 9.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,024,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the fourth quarter worth about $3,127,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 1,397.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 165,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 154,353 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in American Software by 25.9% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 447,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 92,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Software by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 878,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after buying an additional 85,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

