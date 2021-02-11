American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $80.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

