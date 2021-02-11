Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameresco in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMRC. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

AMRC opened at $67.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 7,830 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $355,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,731.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 4,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $264,053.68. Insiders sold 787,625 shares of company stock valued at $42,410,383 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.