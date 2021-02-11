AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $32.46 Per Share

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) – Zacks Investment Research upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for AMERCO in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $32.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $29.99. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for AMERCO’s Q1 2022 earnings at $7.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $12.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $33.72 EPS.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $499.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.13. AMERCO has a one year low of $222.34 and a one year high of $519.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMERCO by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMERCO by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 3,910 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $428.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,673,988.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,897,526.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $430.05 per share, with a total value of $468,754.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,045 shares of company stock worth $2,162,958 over the last 90 days. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

