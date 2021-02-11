Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Sells 18,230 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,230 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.2% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $333.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,886,814. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $335.46.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

