Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,543 Shares of United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USCI)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USCI) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. United States Commodity Index Fund comprises 1.2% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Commodity Index Fund were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USCI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $931,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,823,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USCI traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.31. 54,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,621. United States Commodity Index Fund, LP has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $35.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99.

