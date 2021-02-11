Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Sells $1,131,639.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,286.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,228.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,195.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 38,118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $120,023,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 556.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price objective (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,895.35.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

