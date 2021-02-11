Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) to announce $48.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.52 million and the lowest is $47.40 million. Amalgamated Bank reported sales of $53.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full-year sales of $205.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.82 million to $208.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $217.23 million, with estimates ranging from $215.77 million to $218.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Bank.

Get Amalgamated Bank alerts:

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.55 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 396.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 166.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter worth about $116,000.

Amalgamated Bank stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 56,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,423. Amalgamated Bank has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.