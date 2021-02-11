Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.94 Million

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) to announce $48.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.52 million and the lowest is $47.40 million. Amalgamated Bank reported sales of $53.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full-year sales of $205.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.82 million to $208.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $217.23 million, with estimates ranging from $215.77 million to $218.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.55 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 396.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 166.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank during the third quarter worth about $116,000.

Amalgamated Bank stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 56,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,423. Amalgamated Bank has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.