ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.50 and last traded at $84.70. 474,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 174,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.12.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALXO. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.46.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $1,520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

