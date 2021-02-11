Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Short Interest Update

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 330.0% from the January 14th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE:ACH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,235. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16. Aluminum Co. of China has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38 and a beta of 1.72.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.
About Aluminum Co. of China
Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.
