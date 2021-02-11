Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Short Interest Update

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 330.0% from the January 14th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:ACH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,235. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16. Aluminum Co. of China has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38 and a beta of 1.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACH. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136,158 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 58.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 97,053 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aluminum Co. of China

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

