Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,256 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth $73,863,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 445.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,114,000 after buying an additional 1,629,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Altria Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,787,000 after acquiring an additional 879,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,779,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,741,000 after buying an additional 835,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $46.22.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.