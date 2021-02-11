Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AIMC opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIMC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $392,759.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $674,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,601 shares of company stock worth $2,122,060 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

