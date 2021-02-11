Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $554,000 Stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in WPP during the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 14.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 32,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in WPP by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in WPP by 90.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $55.88 on Thursday. WPP plc has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average of $46.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oddo Bhf raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

