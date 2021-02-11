Altium Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,056 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 19.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Applied Materials by 9.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 13.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 23,435 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 7.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $107.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.07. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $110.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.46.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

