Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 46 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 59.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.08.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO opened at $276.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.27. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

