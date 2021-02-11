Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 181 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $215.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.54. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.59, for a total transaction of $2,197,837.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,962.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.71.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

