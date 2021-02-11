Altimar Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ATAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Altimar Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ATAC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 629,200 shares, an increase of 343.4% from the January 14th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 946,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ATAC stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.18. Altimar Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $12.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altimar Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $740,000.

Altimar Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

