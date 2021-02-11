Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ATUS stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 186,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,447. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 210.18 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $38.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

