Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives $38.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays downgraded Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ATUS stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.78. 573,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,677,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.78. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $2,255,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 6.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Altice USA by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

