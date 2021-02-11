Altice Europe (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) Shares Down 34%

Shares of Altice Europe (OTCMKTS:ALLVF) were down 34% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altice Europe in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29.

Altice Europe N.V. operates as a telecom, content, media, entertainment, and advertising company primarily in France, Portugal, Israel, and the Dominican Republic. The company delivers customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock of its approximately 30 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband.

