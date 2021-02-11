Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Lowered to $157.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.27.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $75.17 and a 1 year high of $185.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.96, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.58.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.57, for a total transaction of $964,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,283,471 shares of company stock valued at $261,174,162. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 68.5% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,297,000 after buying an additional 1,114,268 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Alteryx by 29,354.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,189 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in Alteryx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 742,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,402,000 after acquiring an additional 294,790 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Alteryx by 8.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 612,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,506,000 after acquiring an additional 49,198 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Alteryx by 73.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 448,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,262,000 after acquiring an additional 190,250 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

