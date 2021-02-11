Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%.

Shares of AYX traded down $22.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.36. 7,837,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,091. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.58. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -430.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Alteryx news, insider Reuters Corp /Can/ Thomson sold 2,100,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $239,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Cory sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $235,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,283,471 shares of company stock valued at $261,174,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.27.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

