Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) (EPA:ALO) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ALO. Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom SA (ALO.PA) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €50.75 ($59.71).

Get Alstom SA (ALO.PA) alerts:

EPA:ALO opened at €42.66 ($50.19) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €46.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €44.83. Alstom SA has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom SA (ALO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.