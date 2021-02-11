ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDOG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period.

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $47.44 on Thursday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.66.

