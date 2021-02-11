Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,831 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after acquiring an additional 195,592 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,229.0% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after acquiring an additional 177,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after acquiring an additional 125,623 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,086.48 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,115.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,829.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,665.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

