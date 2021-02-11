Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Trading 15.6% Higher

Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) traded up 15.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.93 and last traded at $19.54. 2,263,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 1,383,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $262.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of -1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47.

In related news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $122,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 1,138.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 1,764.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

