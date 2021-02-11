Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Invests $631,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 507.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $138.36 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $139.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.66.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

