Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $565,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $19,089,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,717,214 shares of company stock valued at $155,795,198. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.58.

NYSE ACN opened at $256.94 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The stock has a market cap of $169.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

