Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,024 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Intel by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 715,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $35,655,000 after acquiring an additional 23,518 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 156,152 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 23,868 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Intel by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 186,928 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $239.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

