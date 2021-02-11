Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys Shares of 10,276 Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRVR. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 506.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000.

SRVR stock opened at $37.43 on Thursday. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.84.

