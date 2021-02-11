Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 7.34%.

Shares of ALLT traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,990. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.94 million, a P/E ratio of -58.48 and a beta of 0.72. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $17.37.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.