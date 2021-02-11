Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Allogene is focused on developing allogenic CAR T therapies for treating cancer, especially hematologic indications with high unmet need. The company has three promising CAR T Cell product candidates in clinical stage of development. Collaboration with Servier helps share development cost related to two candidates. Multiple study data readouts and regulatory activities are lined up for 2021, which could be important catalysts for the stock. However, shares of the company have underperformed the industry so far this year. With no marketed products, the company does not generate any revenues. Moreover, the company’s pipeline candidates are several years away from commercialization. Estimates movement have been stable ahead of Q4 earnings. The company has an encouraging record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.46. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $461,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $67,809,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,257,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,720,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 654,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,312,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,051,000 after purchasing an additional 520,584 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.