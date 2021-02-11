Alliance Global Partners Increases Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Price Target to $40.00

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) had its price target increased by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 263.31% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of HTBX opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. Heat Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 41.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 708,948 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the third quarter worth $366,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the third quarter worth $141,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Heat Biologics by 138.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 98,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.
Heat Biologics Company Profile
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?
Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.