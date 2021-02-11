Alliance Global Partners Increases Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) Price Target to $40.00

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) had its price target increased by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $5.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 263.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of HTBX opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. Heat Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 527.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.07%. The business had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.59 million. Equities analysts predict that Heat Biologics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 41.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 708,948 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the third quarter worth $366,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the third quarter worth $141,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Heat Biologics by 138.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 98,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

