ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

ALLETE has increased its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ALLETE has a dividend payout ratio of 69.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ALLETE to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALE stock opened at $66.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.77. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $82.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.