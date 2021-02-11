Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $57,170,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,482,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,628,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,228,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,589,000.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.64. 8,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,808. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.50.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.