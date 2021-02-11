Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Allegheny Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 235%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

ATI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CFO Donald P. Newman purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $1,346.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 22.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 742,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,100. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

