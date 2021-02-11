All For One Media Corp. (OTCMKTS:AFOM) Short Interest Down 99.2% in January

All For One Media Corp. (OTCMKTS:AFOM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the January 14th total of 1,322,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,592,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AFOM opened at $0.00 on Thursday. All For One Media has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About All For One Media

All For One Media Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in the content development of media. It primarily offers its services for the children between the ages of seven and fourteen. The company was formerly known as Early Equine, Inc and changed its name to All for One Media Corp. in November 2015.

