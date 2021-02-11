Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will report $485.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $473.15 million and the highest is $497.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $439.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $376.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.86 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQN opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.1551 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.41%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

