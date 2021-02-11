Alchemy Pay Price Reaches $0.0070 on Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $10.78 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.24 or 0.00260591 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00096976 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00033327 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000293 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

