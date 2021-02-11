Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALBO. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $41.71 on Thursday. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $795.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 27,617 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,242,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after purchasing an additional 305,624 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

