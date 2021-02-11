Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.43.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALBO. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.
Shares of ALBO stock opened at $41.71 on Thursday. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $795.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.52.
Albireo Pharma Company Profile
Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.
Read More: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.